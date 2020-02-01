Jackson Powell "Jack" Holman, 89, of Glendale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was a native of Springfield, Tennessee, and a member of Gilead Baptist Church in Glendale. He owned and operated Jack Holman Plumbing and Heating and was a retired plumbing instructor at Elizabethtown State Vocational School.
He and his wife operated Petticoat Junction Bed and Breakfast and The Sisters Shop for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Rachel Ann Poole Holman; two infant children; two sons-in-law, David C. Bandy and John H. Eells; two grandsons, Jackson Bandy and Nicholas Stevenson; his parents, Thomas Morris and Zelda Pearl Sherwood Holman; and seven siblings, Ted Porter Holman, Charles Dickens Holman, Robert Sherwood Holman, Sarah Frances Holman, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Martha Alice Raborn and Nettie Ruth Adams; and an infant sister.
He is survived by three daughters and their families, Julie Holman, Amy Vance (Tony) and Lisa Stevenson (Pete); seven grandchildren, Matthew Henahan (Jessica), Erin Tarvin (Scott), Benjamin Eells, Mallory Wright (Troy), Maddie Horn (Preston), Samantha Stevenson and Courtney Smith (Josh); 10 great-grandchildren, Andrew and Logan Henahan, twins, Jackson and Avery Claire Tarvin, Tayleigh, Talan and Toreigh Wright, Canaan Holman, Quincey Jane Horn and Jessica Eells; and one great-great-grandson, Mikey.
Jack was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart and relished the time he spent with them. Those who loved him the most called him Dad and Charlie.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home with Brother Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020