Jackson “Jacky” Raymond Wheeler
Jackson Raymond "Jacky" Wheeler, 40, of Eliza­beth­town passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.

He was a self-employed handyman and mechanic that could fix anything. He also was a member of The Journey Church in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Walton "Sonny" and Gwin Carol Hines Wheeler; and a sister, Stacy Wheeler.

Survivors include his wife, Stacy Pearl Wheeler; five children, Randie Fleming, Brooklyn Pearl, Jacey Pearl, Bradley Pearl and Zachary Pearl; four brothers, Jay Wheeler (Judy), Eric Wheeler (JeYoung), Dennis Wheeler (Donna) and Barry Wheeler (Jessica); three sisters, Gail Lenz, Christy Wheeler and Shannon Heuser (Vince); 16 nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation begins at noon Friday at the funeral home.

To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
