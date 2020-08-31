Jackson Raymond "Jacky" Wheeler, 40, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was a self-employed handyman and mechanic that could fix anything. He also was a member of The Journey Church in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Walton "Sonny" and Gwin Carol Hines Wheeler; and a sister, Stacy Wheeler.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy Pearl Wheeler; five children, Randie Fleming, Brooklyn Pearl, Jacey Pearl, Bradley Pearl and Zachary Pearl; four brothers, Jay Wheeler (Judy), Eric Wheeler (JeYoung), Dennis Wheeler (Donna) and Barry Wheeler (Jessica); three sisters, Gail Lenz, Christy Wheeler and Shannon Heuser (Vince); 16 nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at noon Friday at the funeral home.
To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com
