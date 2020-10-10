1/1
Jacob Dakota Perry
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Dakota Perry, 20, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, while riding his motorcycle in Bowling Green.

Jacob was born March 24, 2000, to Jennifer Poisal (Eric Wise) and David Perry of Radcliff. Jacob was a hardworking young man with a determined mindset on his future. He worked as a forklift operator at Averitt Express while working to complete his associates degree in business management. Jacob could light up a room with his smile and his attitude was contagious. Jacob will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Perry.

Jacob lives on through his fiancé, Alexis Richey; eight siblings, Victoria Perry, Hanna Perry, Brooklyn Williams, Landon Perry, Kylie Perry, Jaxon Wise, Ashlee Ray and Brieanna Kallenberg; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends also survive.

The funeral is at noon Monday, Oct. 12, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Internment follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral
12:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved