Jacob Dakota Perry, 20, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, while riding his motorcycle in Bowling Green.
Jacob was born March 24, 2000, to Jennifer Poisal (Eric Wise) and David Perry of Radcliff. Jacob was a hardworking young man with a determined mindset on his future. He worked as a forklift operator at Averitt Express while working to complete his associates degree in business management. Jacob could light up a room with his smile and his attitude was contagious. Jacob will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Perry.
Jacob lives on through his fiancé, Alexis Richey; eight siblings, Victoria Perry, Hanna Perry, Brooklyn Williams, Landon Perry, Kylie Perry, Jaxon Wise, Ashlee Ray and Brieanna Kallenberg; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends also survive.
The funeral is at noon Monday, Oct. 12, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Internment follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.