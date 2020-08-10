1/
Jacob Tyler Walker
Jacob Tyler Walker, 27, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He was a native of Elizabethtown and worked in packaging. He had a big heart and was a good friend to people.

He is survived by his father, Richard Dale Walker of Clarkson; his mother, Cindy Kay Wheeler-Clan and stepfather, Lonnie Lynn Clan of Bardstown; a daughter, Marissa Paige Thurman of Bardstown; three brothers, Christopher Hawkins and Dakota Wal­ker, both of Bardstown, and Jeremy Hutcherson of Clarkson; a sister, Anitra Hutcherson of Clarkson; stepbrothers, Christopher Clan of Radcliff and Travis Clan of Lexington; his grandmother, Karen Wheeler of Eliza­bethtown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabeth­town Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
