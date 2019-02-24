Jacqualine "Jackie" Costigan Adams, 69, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
|
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Angelina Cirone Costigan; and two sisters, Marie Mallon and Patricia Stewart.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Adams; a son, Jimmy (Tracy) Adams of Hodgenville; a daughter, Doreena (John Wimsatt) Adams of Sonora; two brothers, Jim (Mary) Costigan and Anthony (Susie) Costigan; two sisters, Rosie (Walt) Muffler and Angie (Frank) Hays; seven grandchildren, Jessica Dennison, Philip Adams, Xena Wimsatt, Jensen Parrett, Joecylin Adams, Giselle Adams and Sebastian Adams; and four great-grandchildren; Neveah, Jaxson, Bentley and Brayden.
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Norton Children's Hospital.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019