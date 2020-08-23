1/
Jacqueline Mae Coleman
Jacqueline Mae Coleman, 88, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Tender Touch Heart and Home in Elizabethtown.

Jackie was a member of North Hardin Christian Church, past commander of the D.A.V. Auxiliary and past president of the Hardin County Republican Party. She owned and operated Jacqueline's Stylette and was a retired Realtor for Wise Realty.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivon "Tunney" Coleman Sr.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Larry Comeford of Vine Grove; a son and daughter-in-law, Ivon "Bud" and Donna Coleman of Riverview, Florida; four grandchildren, Chrystal Coleman, Ashley and her husband, Jeremy, Merritt, James Comeford and David Comeford; two sisters, Orma Jean Walters and Aileen Branham, both of Fords Branch; and her brother and sister-in-law, Larry Don and Penny Casebolt of Racine, Wisconsin.

The funeral was Saturday, Aug. 22, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. Burial followed in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
