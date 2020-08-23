Jacqueline Mae Coleman, 88, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Tender Touch Heart and Home in Elizabethtown.



Jackie was a member of North Hardin Christian Church, past commander of the D.A.V. Auxiliary and past president of the Hardin County Republican Party. She owned and operated Jacqueline's Stylette and was a retired Realtor for Wise Realty.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivon "Tunney" Coleman Sr.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Larry Comeford of Vine Grove; a son and daughter-in-law, Ivon "Bud" and Donna Coleman of Riverview, Florida; four grandchildren, Chrystal Coleman, Ashley and her husband, Jeremy, Merritt, James Comeford and David Comeford; two sisters, Orma Jean Walters and Aileen Branham, both of Fords Branch; and her brother and sister-in-law, Larry Don and Penny Casebolt of Racine, Wisconsin.



The funeral was Saturday, Aug. 22, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. Burial followed in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



