It is with great sadness that the family of Jacquelyn Heather del Rosario, 47, announces her passing early Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at her home in Elizabethtown.



Heather was an Elizabethtown native. She spent the last 28 years of her life employed as a store manager of Claire's, where she was named Manager of the Year for her hard work and dedication to her job and her employees. If Heather was not at work, you could find her by her pool, singing, sharing stories and making lasting memories with her family and friends. Heather had a very unique personality; no one could resist her humor or her charm. Even during the toughest of times, she could bring out smiles and laughter from all. She was an incredible mother, a devoted Gigi to her granddaughters, her world, a best friend to her sisters and a great companion to everyone in her life.



Heather will forever be remembered by her three children, son, Cameron del Rosario, son, Jordan del Rosario, and his wife, Alysha, and daughter, Jade Conway, and her husband, Daniel. She will be eternally remembered by her three sisters, Olivia Perez Banet, Abby Perez, and Whitney Abel; and a brother, Carlos Perez. She also leaves behind her former husband, close friend and father of her children, Dee del Rosario. Heather leaves behind three granddaughters, Remington, Oaklee and Allie. She also will be remembered by her brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and the countless friends she held deeply in her heart. Heather also leaves behind her beloved dog, Spade.



Previously departed loved ones include her mother, Candy Brown; her father, Jimmy Heady; and her sister, Ashley Jackson.

