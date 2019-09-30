Jamarccus Eugene "Sha" Owens, 38, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County and a server. He was loved by everybody and loved fashion.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Houston Eugene Henry, James Holt and Robert Williams; and great-grandparents, Barksdale Owens, Elizabeth Avery Hart and Andrew Avery Hart.
He is survived by his father, Robert Williams (Betty) of Elizabethtown; mother, Bonita Owens Haire (Nute) of Elizabethtown; two brothers, James Owens and Antwan Cates, both of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Carolyn Covington (Antwan) and Robin Cates, all of Elizabethtown; and grandparents, Patricia Spates, Julia Haire and Helen Williams, all of Elizabethtown; and special aunt and uncle, Peggy Holt Cheese and James Roger Holt.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Clarence Louis Williams officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019