James "J.C." Lanford, 54, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Goff of Wichita, Kansas; a brother, Ronnie (Ingrid) Lanford of Glendale; a sister, Rhonda (Tim) Priddy of Upton; and three grandchildren, Alexis, Evan and Harlee.
There will be a private celebration of life with family at a later date.
The family asks for condolences to be made to WHAS Crusade for children.
Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 21, 2019