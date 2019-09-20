James ‘J.C.’ Lanford

James "J.C." Lanford, 54, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his residence.

Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Goff of Wichita, Kansas; a brother, Ronnie (Ingrid) Lanford of Glendale; a sister, Rhonda (Tim) Priddy of Upton; and three grandchildren, Alexis, Evan and Harlee.

There will be a private celebration of life with family at a later date.

The family asks for condolences to be made to WHAS Crusade for children.

Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 21, 2019
