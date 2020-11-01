James G. "Jim" Crutcher Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his kids Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County, a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and served in the U.S. Army. Jim retired from civil service at Fort Knox after 20 years, was owner and operator of Country Lane Appliances and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Faye Dixon Crutcher; and his parents, James "Boots" Crutcher Sr. and Beulah Cowley Sellers.
He is survived by two children, Troy (Lois McNear) Crutcher and Tracey (Jason) Miller, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Michael Lee (Margaret) Crutcher of Elizabethtown; two stepsisters, Nancy Kyle and Ann Rivera, both of Louisville; three grandchildren, Zach (Alicia) Duggins, Drew (Rachael Blair) Duggins and Hadlee Duggins; and two stepgrandchildren, Hannah (Jacob) Meeks and Logan Miller.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.