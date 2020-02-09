James Alton "Jimmy" Fackler Jr., 74, of Webster, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Fackler; three daughters, Patty Lucas, Tina Mangin and Rebecca Webster; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi in Payneville with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020