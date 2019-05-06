James "Ronnie" Young, 78, of Eastview, passed away Monday, May 5, 2019, at Grayson Manor in Leitchfield.
He was a native of Muhlenberg. He worked as a construction superintendent for Badgett Construction.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Jessamine Young.
Survivors include a sister, Corrine Walker of Indianapolis, Indiana; a special cousin, Betty Carol Mays of Evansville, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Sam Fulkerson officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
