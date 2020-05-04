Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James “Jamie” Robert Vann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jamie" Robert Vann, 37, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 29, 2020.



He was a native of Hardin County and loved the outdoors, fishing, video games and music. He was a member of Vine Grove Baptist Church and we know he is in heaven with Nana and PopPop, and Papa Vann whom he loved very much. He was loved by so many family and friends.



Survivors include his mother, Judy Britt (Lyndal Britt); his father, James Vann (Dale Vann); five sisters Cristy, Suprina, Tammy, Jennifer and Amy; two brothers, Lacy and John; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.



"His wings were ready, but our hearts were not."



Jamie will forever be his momma's baby. He always said, "I love you more than anything, Momma."



Cremation was chosen. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held Memorial Day Weekend, with follow-up details available on Facebook.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a GoFund me to help the family place a plaque on the grave with his grandparents and his Uncle Jerry. James "Jamie" Robert Vann, 37, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 29, 2020.He was a native of Hardin County and loved the outdoors, fishing, video games and music. He was a member of Vine Grove Baptist Church and we know he is in heaven with Nana and PopPop, and Papa Vann whom he loved very much. He was loved by so many family and friends.Survivors include his mother, Judy Britt (Lyndal Britt); his father, James Vann (Dale Vann); five sisters Cristy, Suprina, Tammy, Jennifer and Amy; two brothers, Lacy and John; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces."His wings were ready, but our hearts were not."Jamie will forever be his momma's baby. He always said, "I love you more than anything, Momma."Cremation was chosen. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held Memorial Day Weekend, with follow-up details available on Facebook.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a GoFund me to help the family place a plaque on the grave with his grandparents and his Uncle Jerry. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close