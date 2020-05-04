James "Jamie" Robert Vann, 37, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He was a native of Hardin County and loved the outdoors, fishing, video games and music. He was a member of Vine Grove Baptist Church and we know he is in heaven with Nana and PopPop, and Papa Vann whom he loved very much. He was loved by so many family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Britt (Lyndal Britt); his father, James Vann (Dale Vann); five sisters Cristy, Suprina, Tammy, Jennifer and Amy; two brothers, Lacy and John; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
"His wings were ready, but our hearts were not."
Jamie will forever be his momma's baby. He always said, "I love you more than anything, Momma."
Cremation was chosen. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held Memorial Day Weekend, with follow-up details available on Facebook.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a GoFund me to help the family place a plaque on the grave with his grandparents and his Uncle Jerry.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2020