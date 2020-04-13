James Russell "Jimmy" Stuart, 62, of Louisville, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Louisville.
He was a native of Hardin County and a 1975 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. Jimmy accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Glendale Christian Church. He retired from Averitt Express after 25-plus years of employment. Jimmy loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and spending time with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bobby" Stuart.
He is survived by two children, Skylar C. (Katie) Stuart of Elizabethtown and Shelby N. Stuart of Louisville; his mother, Maribel Vick Hurt of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Vicky (Rick) Games and Terri (Kevin) Mobley, all of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Azalea Stuart and Zinnia Stuart.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020