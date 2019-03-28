Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James 'Jimmie' Landen Upchurch III. View Sign



Born April 11, 1943, in Frankfort and returned to Munfordville, he then moved to Vine Grove in 1951, where he graduated from Vine Grove High School in 1961 and moved to Frankfort. He was a U.S. Navy, Vietnam Era veteran of the early to mid '60s and a 1973 graduate of Georgetown College where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and retired from the Commonwealth of Kentunky as building superintendent of CHR.

He loved his family and he loved to play golf. He loved all sports, especially University of Kentucky basketball.

He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Upchurch II; and his mother, Elizabeth Jane Atteberry Upchurch.

Jimmie is survived by his two sons, Bob Upchurch and Rick Upchurch; two grandsons, Josh Upchurch and Gabe Upchurch; and his brother, Richard Upchurch.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort with burial to follow in White Mills. The Rev. Sandy Lacey and the Rev. Rick Upchurch will officiate.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

An online tribute is available at

507 W 2nd St

Frankfort , KY 40601

(502) 223-3481 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019

