James Alton Bailey, 82, of Glendale, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare.
He was a native of Glendale, was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of Gilead Baptist Church where he was a deacon until going into the nursing home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Jessamine Gummings Bailey; two brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ricka Sue Bailey; two sons, Scott (Valerie) Bailey of Eastview and Steven (Valerie) Bailey of Clarkson; three grandchildren, Madison Bailey, Cristan and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Thea.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Kenny Merritt officiating.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.