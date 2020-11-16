1/
James Alton Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Alton Bailey, 82, of Glendale, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare.

He was a native of Glendale, was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of Gilead Baptist Church where he was a deacon until going into the nursing home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Jessamine Gummings Bailey; two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ricka Sue Bailey; two sons, Scott (Valerie) Bailey of Eastview and Steven (Valerie) Bailey of Clarkson; three grandchildren, Madison Bailey, Cristan and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Thea.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Kenny Merritt officiating.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved