James Andrew Maples, 69, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.



He was a native of Old Hickory, Tennessee, served in the Alabama National Guard and was a member of Elizabethtown Church of Christ. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Louisville School of Law, was a member of the Hardin County and Kentucky Bar Associations and American Legion Post No. 113 where he served as judge advocate and state judge advocate for the American Legion. Jim was the past president of Eliza­beth­town Country Club, taught economics at Elizabethtown Community College, Spalding and McKen­dree Colleges, and was an attorney for 39 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Madison Maples and Mary Wade Maples.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Margie Fulks Maples; two sons, Andrew (Kristin) Maples of Elizabethtown and Scott Maples of Pismo Beach, California; two daughters, Ally (Chase) Greenwell of Elizabethtown and Christina Maples of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one brother, Barry Maples of Meridianville, Alabama; and two grandchildren, Preston Maples and Skylar Maples.



A memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother John Board officiating.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus, Elizabethtown Church of Christ or the Elizabethtown Education Foundation.



