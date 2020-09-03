1/1
James Andrew "Jimmy" McGuire
James "Jim" Andrew McGuire, 77, of Boston, Ken­tucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of Lebanon Junction and a life-long member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction. He was a 1967 graduate of Mt. St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin and Hazel Elizabeth Wise McGuire; his wife, Sharon Beckman McGuire; and a sister, Carol Ann McGuire.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Phillips McGuire; three daughters, Laura (Scott) Holt of Chaplin, Rebekah (Donald) Dye and Gretchen (Jason) Boone, both of Boston; a son, John (Samantha) McGuire of Lebanon Junction; grandchildren Paige Holt (Cole) Cissell, Zachary Holt, Stone and Sawyer Boone, Ashton McGuire, Vivian Dye and Mattie James McGuire; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Annalee Cissell; three sisters, Jane (James) Crawford of Boston, Theresa Boone and Susan (Cecil) Mattingly, both of St. Simons Island, Georgia; and three brothers, Joe (Connie) McGuire, Pat (Cheri) McGuire of Boston and Tom (Nancy) McGuire of Louisville.

A memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined.

If the measure of a man is to be judged by the legacy he left behind, Jim passed rich beyond any earthly wealth. All knew him as a dedicated family man who loved unconditionally.

The family would appreciate memorial contributions be sent to St. Benedict Catholic Church or Hospice of Nelson County.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
(502) 833-4823
