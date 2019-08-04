James Arnold Foster Sr., 72, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a native of Hardin County and a member of Hardin County First Interdenominational Church where he served as president and chairman of the deacons for many years. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Darlene Reedy-Brey; a grandson, Benjamin Trumbo; his parents, Orville Leland and Myrtle Cook Foster; and two sisters, Lena Foster and Margaret Knowles.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Underwood Foster; one son, James A. Foster Jr. (Heather) of Elizabethtown; one daughter, D. Gail Murphy (Dan) of Elizabethtown; one brother, Michael Foster of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Janet Hawkins (Karl) of Elizabethtown and Diane Nichols of New Haven; nine grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Leroy Routt officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 5, 2019