James "Jimmy" Arthur Curle, 67, of Hodgenville, 67 years ago, the Lord sent into this world a son blessed with compassion, wisdom, strength, and perseverance. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, Our Lord and Savior called His faithful son home.



James "Jimmy" Arthur Curle was born Sept. 19, 1952, in Sonora, to his loving parents, Howard Arthur Curle and Margaret Naomi Curle. At an early age, Jimmy professed his belief in Christ and joined Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Upton and later became a member, chairman of the Steward Board and superintendent of the Sunday school at Lane Lincoln, C.M.E. Church.



He graduated from LaRue County High School in 1969. He worked 35-plus years at Dow Corning in Elizabethtown. He was forever working to serve his community. He was a member of LaRue County Library Board, Lincoln Days Celebration Board of Directors, LaRue County Chamber of Commerce, Sports Radio commentator for LaRue County High School Football, Hodgenville Lion's Club and Leadership LaRue.



Preceding Jimmy in death were his parents, Howard and Margaret Curle; and his son, James "Jamie" Curle.



To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of 46 years, L. Kaye Curle; his daughter, Nichole Curle (Kenneth) Marshall; his son, Steven McCullough, his daughter, Shakeya Washington, and his son, Isaiah Washington; two bonus sons, Ulf Zimmerman and Ryan Hodge; his three sisters, Anne (Council) Rudolph, Wyoma Curle and Sue Curle (J.J.) French; his three brothers, William "Billy" (Eunice) Curle, Kenny Curle and Kenny Cleaver; five grandchildren, Kendyll, Isaac, Arika, Jamie and Cameron; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.



The funeral for James "Jimmy" Arthur Curle is at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. James Starks officiating. Burial follows in Hubbard Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



A mask or face covering is required.



William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store