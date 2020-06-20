James Arthur Hamilton
James Arthur Hamilton, 69, of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born May 7, 1951, in California to the late Jessie and Patsy Hamilton.

He was an Army and Reserve veteran with 20 years of service and went on to work for the state of California as a postal worker. He was proud of his service to his country, he was a generous and loving man, he loved his wife and he had a gentle way with his children, grandchildren and animals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ivory and Jessie Hamilton; and a sister, Paulette Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Hamilton of Hodgenville; a son, Christopher (Kellye) Herndon of Hodgenville; a brother, David (Donna) Hamilton of California; three grandchildren, a great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
