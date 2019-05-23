James Arthur Jayes, 47, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Jayes; and his son's mother, Catherine Bruner.
Survivors include two daughters, Kyley Montgomery and Laurel Jayes, both of Mississippi; a son, Justice Jayes of Louisville; a stepson, Tyler Montgomery of Mississippi; his mother, Maureen Pelham of Vine Grove; two sisters, Ann Marie Jayes of Buffalo, New York, and Robin Case of Brandenburg; and two grandchildren.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 24, 2019