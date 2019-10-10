James B. "Jimmy" Whelan, 68, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Whelan had been a master plumber since 1985 and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dona Gayle Whelan; an infant son, Jamie Whelan; his parents, Manson and Mary Rose Whelan; three infant grandchildren; a sister, Janet K. Whelan Hood; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Willie and Ruby Berry.
Survivors include a daughter, Deana Whelan of Rineyville; a son, Jason Whelan of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Danielle Dillon and Kristopher Whelan; a great-granddaughter, Leliana Dillon; a great-grandson on the way; two brothers, Merlin E. Whelan and Joseph M. Whelan; a sister, Sue Carol Fulkerson; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The funeral is at noon Monday, Oct. 14, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Glenn Cornett officiating. Burial follows in Blueball Baptist Church Cemetery in Rineyville.
Visitation is from 3 until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until noon Monday at the funeral home. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019