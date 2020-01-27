Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Billie Turner. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

James Billie Turner, 77, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



He was a retired electrician, a member of American Legion Post No. 113 and loved to play cards and to fish. He fished in many bass tournaments with his brothers and friends. He was a Christian by faith and a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He was preceded in death by his infant child, Patricia "Pontee" Turner; his parents, Jack Turner and Geneva Byrd French; two stepchildren, E.J. Renfrow and Carrie Renfrow; a brother, Buddy Turner; and a sister, Edith Graham.



Survivors include his son, James "J.T." Turner II; stepdaughter, Rene (Chris) Collins; two daughters-in-law, Dawnica Quiggins and Laura Malone; a brother, Elsworth (Susan) Turner; four grandchildren, Avery Renfrow, Christian Renfrow, Tristin Collins and Ella Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews who cherished their "Uncle Billie".



Cremation was chosen with military honors to be presented 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central in Radcliff. A celebration of his life follows at American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown.



To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, please visit,



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of cremation arrangements. James Billie Turner, 77, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.He was a retired electrician, a member of American Legion Post No. 113 and loved to play cards and to fish. He fished in many bass tournaments with his brothers and friends. He was a Christian by faith and a veteran of the U.S. Army.He was preceded in death by his infant child, Patricia "Pontee" Turner; his parents, Jack Turner and Geneva Byrd French; two stepchildren, E.J. Renfrow and Carrie Renfrow; a brother, Buddy Turner; and a sister, Edith Graham.Survivors include his son, James "J.T." Turner II; stepdaughter, Rene (Chris) Collins; two daughters-in-law, Dawnica Quiggins and Laura Malone; a brother, Elsworth (Susan) Turner; four grandchildren, Avery Renfrow, Christian Renfrow, Tristin Collins and Ella Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews who cherished their "Uncle Billie".Cremation was chosen with military honors to be presented 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central in Radcliff. A celebration of his life follows at American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown.To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of cremation arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close