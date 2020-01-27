James Billie Turner, 77, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
He was a retired electrician, a member of American Legion Post No. 113 and loved to play cards and to fish. He fished in many bass tournaments with his brothers and friends. He was a Christian by faith and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his infant child, Patricia "Pontee" Turner; his parents, Jack Turner and Geneva Byrd French; two stepchildren, E.J. Renfrow and Carrie Renfrow; a brother, Buddy Turner; and a sister, Edith Graham.
Survivors include his son, James "J.T." Turner II; stepdaughter, Rene (Chris) Collins; two daughters-in-law, Dawnica Quiggins and Laura Malone; a brother, Elsworth (Susan) Turner; four grandchildren, Avery Renfrow, Christian Renfrow, Tristin Collins and Ella Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews who cherished their "Uncle Billie".
Cremation was chosen with military honors to be presented 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central in Radcliff. A celebration of his life follows at American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020