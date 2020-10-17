James Blane Thompson, 82, of Cloverport, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Breckinridge Health in Hardinsburg.



He was a native of Jeffersonville, Indiana, served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired machinist.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James V. and Naomi Atwell Thompson; a brother, Michael Thompson; and two grandchildren, Mathew N. Howze and Benjamin R. Cecil.



Survivors include his wife, Evelyn P. Thompson of Cloverport; two children, David Cecil of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Gina Ann Goodman of Tallahassee, Florida; and two grandchildren, Ashley M. Cecil and Blaine L. Howze.



The funeral is at noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Arnold Moon officiating. Burial follows in Thompson Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store