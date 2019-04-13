James C. "JC" Edwards, 90, of Midway, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. at The Home Place in Midway.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Lou Edwards; and a daughter, Lisa Grim (Larry) of Frankfort.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Monday, April 15, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Mahurin Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. CDT Monday at the funeral home.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019