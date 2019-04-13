James C. "JC" Edwards

Obituary

James C. "JC" Edwards, 90, of Midway, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. at The Home Place in Midway.

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Lou Edwards; and a daughter, Lisa Grim (Larry) of Frankfort.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Monday, April 15, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Mahurin Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. CDT Monday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.