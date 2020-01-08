James Curtis Wright, 73, of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Medical Center at Caverna.
He was a Hart County native and a member of Hardyville Union Church. He was a lifelong farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curt and Gladdene Russell Wright.
Survivors include two sisters, Connie Sue Lile (Denzil) of Elizabethtown and Patsy Kay Caudel-Butler of Bowling Green; three nephews, Jeff Caudel (Wendy), Troy Lile (Angela) and Chris Caudel (Lori); and a special cousin, Debbie Coulter (Gene).
The funeral is at 2 p.m. CST Sunday, Jan. 12, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave. Burial follows in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. CST Saturday and continues from 9 a.m. CST until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to Gideons International.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020