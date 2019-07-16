Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. “Jim” Hornback. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

James D. "Jim" Hornback, 73, of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, following his battle against a benign but aggressive and rare brain tumor.



As the proud owner of The Shoebox Shop, Jim was a master craftsman of classic car restoration. He was an avid private pilot, a superior auto mechanic and an outstanding teacher to thousands of military and civilian personnel in the field of military equipment mechanics. He finished his professional career as supervisor and specialist in plans and training which included every classroom and field facility at Fort Knox before he retired in 1998. His everlasting spirit of competition was evident through his drag racing as well as tractor pulling escapades.



He loved the challenge of pushing himself to learn and explore and with the heart of a teacher always at the forefront, he encouraged everyone around him to the be the very best at whatever they pursued. He often said, "you can be anything you want to be if you want it bad enough."



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alma Mae Self Hornback and James Everett Hornback; and his brother, Paul Edward Hornback.



He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Patricia Ann Newton Hornback; along with his only child, Sharon Ann (Eddie) Brawner of Nashville; two granddaughters, Shelby ReyAnne Burns, 21, and Addison Mae Burns, 17. He also is survived by his only sister, Betty Jean Esposito of Hodgenville along with many nieces and nephews.



Celebration of life services are at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgen­ville with Bro. Jerry Brown and Bro. Roger McGuffin officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues at noon Sunday at the funeral home.



