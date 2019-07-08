James Douglas Neal, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born in McMinnville, Tennessee, raised in Glasgow and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired from Verizon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah Kelton and Geneva Bass Neal; a brother, Melvin Edward Neal; and a sister, Roberta Holland.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Colvin Neal; a son, James Kelton Neal of Naples, Florida; two daughters, Lois Frances Cavinder (Rod) of Idabel, Oklahoma, and Cheryl Vertrees (Eric) of Big Spring; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 9, 2019