Mr. James E. Dumire, 64, of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence.
Born April 24, 1955, in Morgantown, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Lawrence Dumire and Dorothy Rogers.
Mr. Dumire was a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University where he earned his bachelor's degree in engineering. He worked as an industrial engineer with AGC Automotive from 1994 to 2014. Mr. Dumire enjoyed playing golf and bowling.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Lee Dumire.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Nancy Dumire, whom he married May 12, 1979; two daughters, Erin Durham (Bruce) of Louisville and Holly Wozny (Chris) of Salisbury, North Carolina; a brother, Lawrence Dumire (Cindy) of Ohio; a sister, Sue Beck (Jim) of Ohio; and three grandchildren, Jeff Wozny, Patrick Dumire and Noah Durham.
Graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in City Memorial Park cemetery with Pastor Jerry Snipes officiating.
Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Summersett Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Dumire family.
Condolences may be expressed at summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020