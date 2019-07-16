James Edward “Jimmie” Masden

Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
James Edward "Jimmie" Masden, 83, of Elizabeth­town passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Anna Mae Powers Masden; a brother, William "Sonny" Masden; a son-in-law, Marshall Hash; and three great-grandchildren, Josh, Dylan and Camdon.

Survivors include his wife, Darla Tharp Masden; three sons, Bubby Masden (Teresa), David Masden (Veronica) and William Masden (Ashley); five daughters, Wanda Grimes (Ruel), Judy Hash, Joann Phelps (Danny), Shirley Spivey (Roy) and Stacey Branch (Bucky); 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Trow­bridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Leitchfield.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To express an online condolence and light a candle of remembrance, go to www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 17, 2019
