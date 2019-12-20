James Edward Siegman

Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
James Edward Siegman, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

He was a native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, was a retired colonel in the U.S. Army and was a former manager with the Federal Aviation Administration. He was a Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Mounts Siegman; and his parents, Joseph and Loretta Callahan Siegman.

Survivors include three sons, James (Jennifer) Siegman Jr. of Elizabethtown, Joe (Eva) Siegman of Ireland and Bill (Yong Mi) Siegman of Texas; a daughter, Loretta (Samuel) McIntosh of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Siegman of Virginia; a sister, Anice Sokolowski of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019
