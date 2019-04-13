James F. Collins

James F. Collins, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, retired in 1975 from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service and, in 2001, he retired from the U.S. Post Office after 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary E. Beck Collins; and a sister, Barbara Holbert.

He is survived by his wife, Irmina Schlund Collins; a brother, Richard Collins of Knoxville; a sister, Genia (Lee) Doane; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019
