James "Jim" Francis, 89, of Versailles, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Jim, a Korean War veteran, lived a full and happy life from birth in Elizabethtown on June 29, 1930, traveling the world working as a surveyor, living days on the Kentucky River at Bide-a-weed to later in life enjoying time with his many friends and family.
Jim was a resident of Woodford County and will be lovingly remembered by his families, The Abells, Kays of Versailles, McMahans and Jim Strong of Elizabethtown and Mary Agnes Minton.
A celebration of life is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Downey residence at 188 Broadway St. Versailles.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019