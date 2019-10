James "Jim" Francis, 89, of Versailles, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.Jim, a Korean War veteran, lived a full and happy life from birth in Elizabethtown on June 29, 1930, traveling the world working as a surveyor, living days on the Kentucky River at Bide-a-weed to later in life enjoying time with his many friends and family.Jim was a resident of Woodford County and will be lovingly remembered by his families, The Abells, Kays of Versailles, McMahans and Jim Strong of Elizabethtown and Mary Agnes Minton.A celebration of life is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Downey residence at 188 Broadway St. Versailles.Condolences can be expressed at www.BlackburnandWard.com.