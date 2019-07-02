James Gar Mink, 83, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Rockcastle County and was a self-employed carpenter. He was a very dedicated member, deacon and hard worker for First Interdenominational Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Sanders Mink; two sons, James Edward "Eddie" Mink and Steve Gar Mink; his parents, James Garfield and Mattie Parrett Mink; a sister, Laura Virginia Cromer; and four brothers, Carter, George, David and Wesley Mink.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Leroy) Routt and Judy (Rory) Ward, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Harvey C. Mink (Mary Ellen) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Vivian Murphy; two grandchildren, Anna J. Routt of Gainesville, Florida, and Nicole Ward of Elizabethtown; and three great-grandchildren, Lilian McGlone, Logan Dieckmann and Rosalyn Williamson.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Leroy Routt officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 3, 2019