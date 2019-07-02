James Gar Mink

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Obituary
James Gar Mink, 83, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Rockcastle County and was a self-employed carpenter. He was a very dedicated member, deacon and hard worker for First Interdenominational Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Sanders Mink; two sons, James Edward "Eddie" Mink and Steve Gar Mink; his parents, James Garfield and Mattie Parrett Mink; a sister, Laura Virginia Cromer; and four brothers, Carter, George, David and Wesley Mink.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Leroy) Routt and Judy (Rory) Ward, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Harvey C. Mink (Mary Ellen) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Vivian Murphy; two grandchildren, Anna J. Routt of Gainesville, Florida, and Nicole Ward of Elizabethtown; and three great-grandchildren, Lilian McGlone, Logan Dieckmann and Rosalyn Williamson.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Leroy Routt officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 3, 2019
