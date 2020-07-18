1/1
James Givan
James Givan, 88, entered into rest on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Louisville.

He lived in Eastview before making his home in Louisville. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from Norton's Hospital as supervisor over housekeeping.

James was preceded in death by three sisters, Thelma Summers, Katherine McFall and Mary Evelyn Givan; and a brother, Carl Givan.

Survivors include a niece, Diana Bissig (Tommy); a nephew, Tony McFall (Diane) who he loved like a son; a great-niece, Shelby McFall; and a great-nephew, Bradley McFall.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Arch L Heady at Resthaven in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
