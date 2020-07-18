James Givan, 88, entered into rest on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Louisville.



He lived in Eastview before making his home in Louisville. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from Norton's Hospital as supervisor over housekeeping.



James was preceded in death by three sisters, Thelma Summers, Katherine McFall and Mary Evelyn Givan; and a brother, Carl Givan.



Survivors include a niece, Diana Bissig (Tommy); a nephew, Tony McFall (Diane) who he loved like a son; a great-niece, Shelby McFall; and a great-nephew, Bradley McFall.



A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Arch L Heady at Resthaven in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

