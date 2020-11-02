1/
James H. Allen
James H. Allen, 65, of Bonnieville, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Marcella "Marcie Cottrell" Allen; three sons, James R. Allen, Jesse J. Allen and Christopher Allen; a daughter, Lisa "Delicia" Marie Heflin; three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 31, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. A second memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
