Service Information William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel 612 North Lincoln Boulevard Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-3552 Obituary

James Handley Childress, 83, of Buffalo, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Hosparus Care Center in Louisville, surrounded by his family.



He was born March 28, 1936, in Mount Sherman, to the late Beckham Hulet and Mabel Elkins Childress.



He retired from U.S.D.A. with 35 years of service and also was a farmer. He served in the U.S. Army.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Childress; and a sister, Altalane Reuiter.



Survivors include a son, J.J. (Bonnie) Childress of Buffalo; three grandchildren, Chloe Childress, Josh Brown and Chelsea Nall; a brother, Monta (Martha) Childress of Mount Sherman; two nephews, Beckham and Jason Reuiter; a niece, Scarlett Murray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral for James Handley Childress is at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Shannon McCubbins officiating, Burial follows in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Mount Sherman.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.



