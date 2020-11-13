James Hilton Henderson, 98, of Elizabethtown, went to his heavenly home, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.



He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.



James Hilton Henderson was born Oct. 27, 1922, in White Mills to Roy and Madge Henderson. He was a World War II Navy veteran 1943-46 with the 3rd, 5th and 7th fleet during the Asiatic Pacific and Philippine campaign.



Hilton was the body shop foreman for more than 40 years with Pate Motors, Jack Tinsley Olds and Charlie Wilson Olds. You wrecked it, he got it fixed.



James Hilton was preceded in death by his mother and father, Roy and Madge Henderson; two brothers, Bobby and Bernard Henderson; and a sister, Mary Lou Vessels.



He is survived by his loving wife, Edith Jeffries Henderson; a brother, Gene Henderson; three children, Kenneth Henderson (Wanda), Marcia Kaye Gersovitz (Steve) and Sondra H. Johnson.



He leaves his adoring six grandchildren, Hope Duncan (Brooke), Kristin Willett (Scott), Matthew Johnson (Julie), Alyssa Grunnet (Colin), Kendra Blair (Tim) and Josh Henderson (Samantha).



He also leaves the light of his world eight great-grandchildren, Hayden and Carter Willett, Mia and Lucas Johnson, Larry and Lucy Grunnet, Kennedy Blair and Ezra Henderson.



The funeral is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows at 11 a.m. in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in his memory to Elizabethtown Hosparus, College Heights United Methodist Church or local Gideons.



