James Hilton Henderson
1922 - 2020
James Hilton Henderson, 98, of Elizabethtown, went to his heavenly home, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

James Hilton Henderson was born Oct. 27, 1922, in White Mills to Roy and Madge Henderson. He was a World War II Navy veteran 1943-46 with the 3rd, 5th and 7th fleet during the Asiatic Pacific and Philippine campaign.

Hilton was the body shop foreman for more than 40 years with Pate Motors, Jack Tinsley Olds and Charlie Wilson Olds. You wrecked it, he got it fixed.

James Hilton was preceded in death by his mother and father, Roy and Madge Henderson; two brothers, Bobby and Bernard Henderson; and a sister, Mary Lou Vessels.

He is survived by his loving wife, Edith Jeffries Henderson; a brother, Gene Henderson; three children, Kenneth Henderson (Wanda), Marcia Kaye Gersovitz (Steve) and Sondra H. Johnson.

He leaves his adoring six grandchildren, Hope Duncan (Brooke), Kristin Willett (Scott), Matthew Johnson (Julie), Alyssa Grunnet (Colin), Kendra Blair (Tim) and Josh Henderson (Samantha).

He also leaves the light of his world eight great-grandchildren, Hayden and Carter Willett, Mia and Lucas Johnson, Larry and Lucy Grunnet, Kennedy Blair and Ezra Henderson.

The funeral is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows at 11 a.m. in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in his memory to Elizabethtown Hosparus, College Heights United Methodist Church or local Gideons.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
17
Funeral
09:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
NOV
17
Burial
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

November 11, 2020
He has been in my life for over 80 years. When I was learning to drive he helped put my car back together. in the 1970's we both water-sky on Dale Hollow, He has been a neighbor on Sycamore for many, many, years. He will be greatly missed.
Jim Hatcher
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Aunt Edith. My heart is full of gratitude for your loving care. Uncle Hilton was blessed to have you for a partner. Please, cousins, give her a hug from me. I am too far away. So many sweet memories. Thinking of all of you. Always love. Connie
C Henderson Nelson
