James Irvin Pearman, 65, of Enterprise, Alabama, formerly of Hodgenville and Radcliff, passed away, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Irvin was born February 13, 1954, in Hardin County. He was an avid lover of Bluegrass Music.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil L. Pearman; and a brother-in-law, Steve Lancaster.
Survivors include his mother, Wilma Price Pearman of Radcliff; a son, Josh Pearman of Indiana; a daughter, Joy (Ryan) Pearman Jones of Vine Grove; his six siblings, Mary (Ron) Vasquez of Radcliff, Nancy Lancaster of Vine Grove, Wesley (Kathy) Pearman of Hodgenville, Donna (Chuck) Zicari of Elizabethtown, Sandy (Joe) Snyder of Vine Grove and David (Lisa) Pearman of Radcliff; two grandchildren, Joie Curtsinger and Jaykob Divinsky; three very close friends, Walter Lunsford, Curt Childree and Mitchell Rader; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Michael Willingham officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
It is requested you wear Irvin's favorite attire, jeans, boots and western wear.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019