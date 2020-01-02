James Jackson Mahoney, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
Survivors include two former wives, Sherry Burden, the mother of his children, and Sue Mahoney; three daughters, Shelly Mahoney, Dosie Mahoney Smith and Shasta Mahoney McCubbins; and a grandson.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Lebanon Junction with the Rev. Randal Austin Jr. officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020