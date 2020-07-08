James "Jim" Farner

On June 9, 2020, the year of COVID-19, James Farner (aka Jim), after having completed 73 successful revolutions around our sun, decided he had gathered enough intelligence on Earth and returned to his motherland.
Jim accumulated a vast array of knowledge over his term here, but his favorite subjects were traveling the globe and visiting the far reaches of this planet. Being a pilot (one of his favorite places to hang out in past years was the airport in Elizabethtown. He collected interesting art, enjoyed reading, attending live shows and entertainment, watching the Chicago Cubs and the Bears, his family and studying the psychology of people.
He was a hero among men to many and his legacy will live on in infamy. He will be greatly missed.
He left behind his long-term partner, Donna Bruce; his three spawn: Katie Farner, Julie Farner and David Farner (Lindsey); his grandson, Dylan Farner; his acquired offspring, Sheila and Dale Priddy and Gary Bruce; his biological brother, Bill Farner; and his hundreds of acquired brothers from the 1/9th Alpha Troop of Vietnam Veterans.
A private memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. The ceremony will be livestreamed in order to ping this final nugget of intelligence back to Jim on his home planet.
Memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. 411 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd., Radcliff, KY 40160, www.helpDAV.org
, or other military charity of your choice
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.