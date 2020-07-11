James Kirby Paynter, 73, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.
1st Sgt. Paynter was retired from the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the 18th Airborne Corp. Mr. Paynter was a member of Vine Grove Christian Church where he served as an elder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Sudie Brierley Paynter.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patti Paynter; two sons, James "Skip" Paynter and his wife, Leesa, and Chris Paynter and his wife, Stephanie; five grandchildren, Victoria Alexis Paynter, Cameron James Grant Paynter, Audrey Kay Paynter, McKinley Walker Raford Paynter and Avery Emersyn Paynter; a brother, Grant Paynter and his wife, Nancy; a sister-in-law, Mary Carr Jett (Cecil); and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Paynter is at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Evan Hardwick officiating. Burial follows in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with military honors.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.