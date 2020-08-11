1/1
James L. Fleming
James L. Fleming, 61, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Fleming was retired from the U.S. Army, having served two tours in during the Gulf War. He was a member of V.F.W. Post No. 10281, Vine Grove, and was a devoted father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Nellie Fleming; and three brothers, Leroy Fleming, John Fleming and Willard L. Fleming.

Survivors include three children, Samantha Newman, James D. Fleming and Robert W. Fleming; six grandchildren, Caleb, Mekayla, Andrew, Aiden, Dillan and Brianna; six sisters, Mabel Stevens, Marietta Stover, Anita Mclaine, Glenda Bell, Mary Jane McKinney and Rose Bell; and a host of extended family and friends.

A celebration of life is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at V.F.W. Post No. 10281, Vine Grove.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
