1/1
James Lamar Padgett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lamar Padgett, 86, of Rineyville, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his residence.

His memberships include St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and Hardin County Cattleman's Association. He was retired from General Electric and was a lifetime farmer in the Flaherty and Rineyville areas.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mildred Helen "Punkie" Padgett; and a son, Michael Lamar Padgett.

Survivors include five sons, Jimmy Padgett and his wife, Judy, of Payneville, Johnny Padgett of Flaherty, Joe Padgett and his wife, Darla, of Brandenburg, Bill Padgett and his wife, Connie, of Hodgenville and Chuck Padgett and his wife, Dana, of Rineyville; two daughters, Julie Hinds and her husband, Mike, of Rineyville and Sue Hardesty and her husband, Lamar, of Rineyville; a daughter-in-law, Monica Padgett of Flaherty; 20 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister; seven brothers; his caregiver, Dedra Dougherty and her family; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Padgett is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in St. Martin Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved