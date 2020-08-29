James Lamar Padgett, 86, of Rineyville, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his residence.



His memberships include St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and Hardin County Cattleman's Association. He was retired from General Electric and was a lifetime farmer in the Flaherty and Rineyville areas.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mildred Helen "Punkie" Padgett; and a son, Michael Lamar Padgett.



Survivors include five sons, Jimmy Padgett and his wife, Judy, of Payneville, Johnny Padgett of Flaherty, Joe Padgett and his wife, Darla, of Brandenburg, Bill Padgett and his wife, Connie, of Hodgenville and Chuck Padgett and his wife, Dana, of Rineyville; two daughters, Julie Hinds and her husband, Mike, of Rineyville and Sue Hardesty and her husband, Lamar, of Rineyville; a daughter-in-law, Monica Padgett of Flaherty; 20 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister; seven brothers; his caregiver, Dedra Dougherty and her family; and a host of extended family and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Padgett is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in St. Martin Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Donations can be made to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.





