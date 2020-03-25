Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lamar Sipes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Lamar Sipes, 79, loving husband to Rose Marie (Rusch) Sipes, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at University of Louisville Medical Center.



He was born April 4, 1940, to the late Thomas Hayden and Sue Carter (Hobbs) Sipes in Meade County.



James was retired from Ford Motor Company, a former volunteer for Hazelwood Hospital, an Army veteran and he loved to garden, woodwork and preach.



Besides his wife of 53 years, survivors include their five children, John Gregory Sipes (Deborah), Christopher Thomas Sipes (Glory Ann), James Brian Rusch Sipes (Stephanie), Deanna Marie Conn (Dave) and Miranda Delores Pearl Mattingly (Joey). He also will be missed by his 10 grandchildren, Clarissa, Christopher, Corey, Gregory, Mason, Mackenzie, Madison, Silas, Meredith, Selah; his three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Zane, and Lucas; and his six siblings, Carol, Virgil, Sue, Jerry, Georgia and Janet.



There will be a memorial service held at a later date.



Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Lamar Sipes, 79, loving husband to Rose Marie (Rusch) Sipes, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at University of Louisville Medical Center.He was born April 4, 1940, to the late Thomas Hayden and Sue Carter (Hobbs) Sipes in Meade County.James was retired from Ford Motor Company, a former volunteer for Hazelwood Hospital, an Army veteran and he loved to garden, woodwork and preach.Besides his wife of 53 years, survivors include their five children, John Gregory Sipes (Deborah), Christopher Thomas Sipes (Glory Ann), James Brian Rusch Sipes (Stephanie), Deanna Marie Conn (Dave) and Miranda Delores Pearl Mattingly (Joey). He also will be missed by his 10 grandchildren, Clarissa, Christopher, Corey, Gregory, Mason, Mackenzie, Madison, Silas, Meredith, Selah; his three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Zane, and Lucas; and his six siblings, Carol, Virgil, Sue, Jerry, Georgia and Janet.There will be a memorial service held at a later date.Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close