James Lamar Sipes, 79, loving husband to Rose Marie (Rusch) Sipes, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at University of Louisville Medical Center.
He was born April 4, 1940, to the late Thomas Hayden and Sue Carter (Hobbs) Sipes in Meade County.
James was retired from Ford Motor Company, a former volunteer for Hazelwood Hospital, an Army veteran and he loved to garden, woodwork and preach.
Besides his wife of 53 years, survivors include their five children, John Gregory Sipes (Deborah), Christopher Thomas Sipes (Glory Ann), James Brian Rusch Sipes (Stephanie), Deanna Marie Conn (Dave) and Miranda Delores Pearl Mattingly (Joey). He also will be missed by his 10 grandchildren, Clarissa, Christopher, Corey, Gregory, Mason, Mackenzie, Madison, Silas, Meredith, Selah; his three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Zane, and Lucas; and his six siblings, Carol, Virgil, Sue, Jerry, Georgia and Janet.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020