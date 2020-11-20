James Larry Jameson, 83, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Larry was born in Elizabethtown in May of 1937 to William Kendrick II and Ruth Helen Krause Jameson. He was the fifth of six children and is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers. Joe, Bill and Hugh; and his sister, Maxine Smith.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Rebecca Shagool, and members of a large and loving extended family.
While attending the University of Detroit, Larry met and fell in love with Mary Lou Wojcik who would become his wife for the next 55 years. Together they have three daughters, Renee Jameson Dalter, Jenny Jameson Somerville (Mark) and Julie Jameson. Larry attended Bellarmine College in Louisville and completed degrees in mathematics and engineering from Bellarmine and the University of Detroit. Larry's career in the automotive industry began in 1960 with an internship at Rinshed-Mason. That internship resulted in a career spanning four decades with the company where he earned a series of promotions that would culminate in his position as president of BASF North America. His career would take him around the world eventually leading him to Cleveland, Ohio, where he took a post-retirement position as vice president with Ferro Corporation.
Larry was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and friend. A common theme in remembrances of him include his great sense of humor, his near constant smile and his ever present laughter.
A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Catherine Academy of New Haven, Kentucky.
Arrangements were handled by St. John Funeral Home of Bainbridge Township, Ohio.