James Lee Connelly, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Radcliff Veterans Center.
He was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1455 and was affiliated with Boy Scout Troop No. 233. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was the recipient of a Bronze Star. He retired from Scotty's Paving and the city of Elizabethtown, where he worked at the American Legion Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul C. and Virginia Connelly.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Connelly; two sons, David Connelly and Douglas Connelly, both of Louisville; a grandson, Owen Connelly of Louisville; a brother, Buddy (Vicki) Connelly of Burkesville; and a sister, Becky (Bill) Durbin of Cincinnati.
The funeral is at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020