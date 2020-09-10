James Mack Cecil, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.



He was a native of Vine Grove, served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Iron Workers Local Union No. 70.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Nall Cecil; his parents, Willis and Mabel Patterson Cecil; three brothers, W.O. "Wilkie" Cecil, W.R. "Dickie" Cecil and Gene Cecil; and three sisters, Anna Ruth Sherrard, Ruby Lee Sherrard and Patsy Stethen.



Survivors include two sons, Ben (Karen) Cecil and Jamie Cecil; two daughters, Carolyn Burch and Rachael Cecil; a brother, Elroy Cecil; two sisters, Noelita Davis and Wanda Reesor; 10 grandchildren, Caleb, Nick and Julia Holeman, Alyson, Kyra and Landen Madden, Maddie Cecil, Ryan Hamilton and Woody and Eli Cecil; and two great-grandchildren, Lani and Caelyn.



Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m Saturday, Sept. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mass of the Air.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store